Boenning Scattergood Comments on Conifer Holdings Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CNFR)

Conifer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNFR) – Boenning Scattergood lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Conifer in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 21st. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.02. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Conifer’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Get Conifer alerts:

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.18). Conifer had a negative return on equity of 33.99% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $25.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.94 million.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Conifer from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine raised Conifer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd.

Shares of CNFR stock opened at $3.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.68. The company has a market cap of $35.49 million, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Conifer has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $4.70.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Conifer stock. SkyOak Wealt LLC purchased a new position in Conifer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNFR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 43,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000. SkyOak Wealt LLC owned about 0.45% of Conifer as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

About Conifer

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, and automobile policies. It serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which includes restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services.

Further Reading: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Conifer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.