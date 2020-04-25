SunTrust Banks Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT)

Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ingevity in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Sheehan now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.51 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.60. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Ingevity’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.28 EPS.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $303.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.09 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 48.02%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NGVT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Ingevity from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Ingevity from $67.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ingevity from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Ingevity presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.88.

Shares of NYSE NGVT opened at $38.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.20. Ingevity has a 52 week low of $24.92 and a 52 week high of $116.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

In related news, CFO John C. Fortson bought 2,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.50 per share, with a total value of $149,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,745,105. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO D Michael Wilson purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.12 per share, with a total value of $488,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 19,818 shares of company stock worth $1,111,255. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the fourth quarter worth about $1,772,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 806,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,727 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingevity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $806,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Ingevity by 668.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 104,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,910,000 after purchasing an additional 91,109 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Ingevity by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

