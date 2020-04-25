Brokers Issue Forecasts for Philip Morris International Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:PM)

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Philip Morris International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.47. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Philip Morris International’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.00 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.60 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on PM. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Cowen upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.69.

NYSE:PM opened at $73.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $114.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.84. Philip Morris International has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 84.38%. The company had revenue of $7.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 11,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,385 shares in the company, valued at $77,208,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,897,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.17%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

