Zacks Investment Research Lowers Youdao (NYSE:DAO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Youdao (NYSE:DAO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Youdao Inc. is an intelligent learning company primarily in China. It engages in developing and using technologies to provide learning content, applications and solutions. The company also develops learning apps and smart learning devices as well as online courses. Youdao Inc. is based in HANGZHOU, China. “

Get Youdao alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DAO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Youdao from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. 86 Research cut shares of Youdao from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Youdao in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Nomura Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Youdao in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.70.

NYSE:DAO opened at $19.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion and a PE ratio of -2.29. Youdao has a fifty-two week low of $12.01 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $58.96 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Youdao will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Youdao in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,112,000. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Youdao in the first quarter valued at about $10,850,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Youdao in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,577,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

About Youdao

Youdao, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Youdao (DAO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Youdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Youdao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.