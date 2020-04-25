Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for TAYLOR WIMPEY P/ADR’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TWODY)

TAYLOR WIMPEY P/ADR (OTCMKTS:TWODY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for TAYLOR WIMPEY P/ADR in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Johnson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.46 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.97.

TWODY has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine raised TAYLOR WIMPEY P/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TAYLOR WIMPEY P/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th.

OTCMKTS TWODY opened at $15.88 on Friday. TAYLOR WIMPEY P/ADR has a 1-year low of $12.72 and a 1-year high of $30.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16, a PEG ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

About TAYLOR WIMPEY P/ADR

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, including one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

