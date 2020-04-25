FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Washington Federal Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Washington Federal in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 23rd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.33 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.47. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Washington Federal’s FY2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Get Washington Federal alerts:

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.03). Washington Federal had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $133.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.20 million.

WAFD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Washington Federal from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Washington Federal in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Washington Federal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.

Shares of WAFD opened at $24.95 on Friday. Washington Federal has a 1-year low of $20.92 and a 1-year high of $38.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WAFD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,137,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,349,000 after buying an additional 62,926 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Washington Federal by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,072,536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,958,000 after buying an additional 197,657 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Washington Federal by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,366,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,098,000 after buying an additional 220,366 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,316,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,241,000 after purchasing an additional 31,302 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,160,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,524,000 after purchasing an additional 30,051 shares during the period. 84.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark Tabbutt purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.72 per share, for a total transaction of $385,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,276,039.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cory D. Stewart purchased 1,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.07 per share, with a total value of $50,028.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,959 shares in the company, valued at $259,631.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.