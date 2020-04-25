FY2020 Earnings Forecast for VICI Properties Inc Issued By SunTrust Banks (NYSE:VICI)

VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) – SunTrust Banks lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for VICI Properties in a report issued on Wednesday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks analyst B. Jonas now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.65 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.74. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on VICI. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet cut shares of VICI Properties from a “b-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.81.

NYSE:VICI opened at $15.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 116.25 and a quick ratio of 116.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.29 and a 200-day moving average of $22.98. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.32. VICI Properties has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $28.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VICI. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in VICI Properties by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,909,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,587,000 after acquiring an additional 7,933,241 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in VICI Properties by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,500,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,837,793 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in VICI Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,721,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in VICI Properties by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,201,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in VICI Properties by 261.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,421,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,951 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CFO David Andrew Kieske purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.26 per share, with a total value of $227,340.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,873 shares in the company, valued at $2,977,471.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Abrahamson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.79 per share, for a total transaction of $167,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 66,171 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,011.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 73,845 shares of company stock worth $1,746,325 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.298 dividend. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.65%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.41%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

