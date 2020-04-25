Raymond James Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) – Raymond James lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Teck Resources in a report released on Tuesday, April 21st. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.11. Raymond James also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TECK. Citigroup downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.50 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $10.50 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teck Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.38.

NYSE TECK opened at $7.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.55. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $23.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.46.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 5.40% and a positive return on equity of 5.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.76%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TECK. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 459,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,987,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 75,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 37,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $13,603,000. Institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

