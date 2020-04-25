Mullen Group Ltd to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:MTL)

Mullen Group Ltd (TSE:MTL) – Analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Mullen Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.17. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$314.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$316.22 million.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.83.

Mullen Group stock opened at C$4.94 on Friday. Mullen Group has a 52-week low of C$3.85 and a 52-week high of C$11.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.44.

In related news, Senior Officer Peter W. Stephen Clark bought 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.60 per share, with a total value of C$29,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$29,640.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides transportation and oilfield services in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services. The Trucking/Logistics segment transports general freight; cables, and pipe and steel products; and dry bulk commodities comprising cement and frac sand, as well as over-dimensional loads, such as heavy equipment, compressors and over-sized goods.

