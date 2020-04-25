FY2020 EPS Estimates for China Southern Airlines Co Ltd Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:ZNH)

China Southern Airlines Co Ltd (NYSE:ZNH) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of China Southern Airlines in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of ($4.17) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($5.21). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for China Southern Airlines’ FY2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised China Southern Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. China Southern Airlines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

NYSE:ZNH opened at $24.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.16. China Southern Airlines has a 1 year low of $18.45 and a 1 year high of $44.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.19. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNH. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 177.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 6,440.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in China Southern Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 236.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 15,829 shares during the period. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airlines transportation services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

