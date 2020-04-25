Brokerages Anticipate FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $67.97 Million

Equities analysts forecast that FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) will post $67.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for FibroGen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $23.00 million to $92.60 million. FibroGen posted sales of $23.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 184.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FibroGen will report full year sales of $329.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $250.00 million to $410.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $357.75 million, with estimates ranging from $193.50 million to $479.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for FibroGen.

Get FibroGen alerts:

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.53). FibroGen had a negative net margin of 30.00% and a negative return on equity of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 92.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FibroGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of FibroGen from $65.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.20.

In related news, SVP Christine Chung sold 7,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $190,308.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,174,441.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.69, for a total value of $256,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,209 shares of company stock worth $1,365,686 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FibroGen by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of FibroGen by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 116,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,988,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of FibroGen by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in FibroGen in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FGEN opened at $40.86 on Friday. FibroGen has a one year low of $22.65 and a one year high of $49.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 6.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -42.56 and a beta of 1.71.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FibroGen (FGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.