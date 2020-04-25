Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) – Research analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Teck Resources in a report released on Tuesday, April 21st. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.16. Raymond James also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.72 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.

