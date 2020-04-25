Brokerages Expect Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) will post $1.09 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Keysight Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $996.82 million to $1.17 billion. Keysight Technologies also posted sales of $1.09 billion during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will report full-year sales of $4.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.13 billion to $4.64 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.50 billion to $4.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Keysight Technologies.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.28. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KEYS shares. ValuEngine upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3,106.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 481 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 489 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 402.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KEYS opened at $97.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.15. Keysight Technologies has a twelve month low of $71.03 and a twelve month high of $110.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.08.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

