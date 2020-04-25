United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.83 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of United Community Banks in a research report issued on Thursday, April 23rd. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.83 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.94. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $23.50 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for United Community Banks’ FY2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on UCBI. ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Community Banks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.30.

UCBI stock opened at $18.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.41. United Community Banks has a 12 month low of $15.71 and a 12 month high of $31.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.26 and its 200 day moving average is $27.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $144.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.58 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 25.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.25%.

In other United Community Banks news, Director Kenneth L. Daniels bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.31 per share, with a total value of $28,310.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in United Community Banks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in United Community Banks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in United Community Banks by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in United Community Banks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

