Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New Investment in HCI Group Inc (NYSE:HCI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in HCI Group Inc (NYSE:HCI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.19% of HCI Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCI. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in HCI Group by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 89,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 33,761 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in HCI Group in the first quarter worth $1,024,000. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in HCI Group by 131.7% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 38,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in HCI Group in the fourth quarter worth $905,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of HCI Group by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 211,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,639,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

HCI opened at $43.09 on Friday. HCI Group Inc has a 12-month low of $31.61 and a 12-month high of $48.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.39. The company has a market capitalization of $335.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.09). HCI Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $63.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.32 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that HCI Group Inc will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. HCI Group’s payout ratio is currently 62.26%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HCI shares. ValuEngine downgraded HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet raised HCI Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HCI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

In related news, Director Susan Watts acquired 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.62 per share, with a total value of $29,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,974 shares in the company, valued at $78,209.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,240 shares of company stock worth $49,281. 24.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HCI Group Profile

HCI Group, Inc engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

