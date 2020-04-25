Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New $624,000 Investment in YPF SA (NYSE:YPF)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in YPF SA (NYSE:YPF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 149,671 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in YPF in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of YPF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of YPF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of YPF by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 38,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of YPF by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 61,610 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.55% of the company’s stock.

YPF opened at $3.30 on Friday. YPF SA has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $18.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.41.

YPF (NYSE:YPF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.19). YPF had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that YPF SA will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on YPF shares. Raymond James cut shares of YPF from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup cut shares of YPF from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.90.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also involved in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

