Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $638,000 in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,823 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MLAB. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mesa Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,255,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 265,979 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $66,335,000 after buying an additional 27,120 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 826.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,482 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,352,000 after buying an additional 26,299 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 89,617 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,350,000 after buying an additional 19,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,796,000 after buying an additional 15,958 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Brian David Archbold sold 123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total transaction of $32,987.37. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,220.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.46, for a total value of $479,628.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 73,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,568,023.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,198 shares of company stock valued at $3,493,772. Insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

MLAB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub raised Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Mesa Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mesa Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.67.

Shares of MLAB stock opened at $229.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $217.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.47. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.21 and a 52 week high of $271.46. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 204.73 and a beta of 0.38.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($1.94). The business had revenue of $31.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.05 million. Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 4.03%. Analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.92%.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness.

