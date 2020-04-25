93,181 Shares in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 93,181 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth $5,776,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 196.3% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 44,691 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 29,610 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth $1,438,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,747,321 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $97,319,000 after purchasing an additional 725,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 12.8% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 93,267 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 10,561 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DVN opened at $10.52 on Friday. Devon Energy Corp has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $34.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 2.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.16.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a positive return on equity of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Devon Energy Corp will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 26.09%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DVN. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.65.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

