Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 1,173 Shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its holdings in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 43.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHTR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 82.1% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $508.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $453.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $476.55. Charter Communications Inc has a fifty-two week low of $345.67 and a fifty-two week high of $546.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.
In other Charter Communications news, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 19,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.77, for a total value of $10,128,140.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,744,778.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.36, for a total transaction of $4,152,445.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 72,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,836,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,968 shares of company stock valued at $18,932,487 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have weighed in on CHTR. BidaskClub cut shares of Charter Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $495.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $573.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $522.59.
Charter Communications Profile
Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.
