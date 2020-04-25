Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 1,173 Shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its holdings in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 43.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHTR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 82.1% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $508.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $453.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $476.55. Charter Communications Inc has a fifty-two week low of $345.67 and a fifty-two week high of $546.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.78. Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications Inc will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charter Communications news, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 19,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.77, for a total value of $10,128,140.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,744,778.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.36, for a total transaction of $4,152,445.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 72,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,836,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,968 shares of company stock valued at $18,932,487 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CHTR. BidaskClub cut shares of Charter Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $495.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $573.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $522.59.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

