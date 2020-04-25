Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New $675,000 Investment in Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 22,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 4th quarter valued at $24,706,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in Energizer by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,591,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,724,000 after buying an additional 306,913 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,006,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Energizer by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,728,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,829,000 after buying an additional 224,607 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Energizer by 236.8% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 297,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,943,000 after buying an additional 209,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP John J. Drabik sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $103,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,505.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Energizer from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Energizer in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Energizer from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Energizer from $59.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Energizer from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.25.

ENR stock opened at $35.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.42 and its 200 day moving average is $44.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 324.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.98. Energizer Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $26.60 and a 1-year high of $53.84.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.14). Energizer had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $736.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings Inc will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

