Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 10,229 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 58.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,729 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,229 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 40,690 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 12,255 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in BorgWarner by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 121,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,460,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in BorgWarner by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,607,840 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,747,000 after buying an additional 704,713 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in BorgWarner by 146.1% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 566 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,459,103 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,296,000 after purchasing an additional 26,301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner stock opened at $27.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.75. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $46.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 7.34%. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to reacquire up to 14.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

BWA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

