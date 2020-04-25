Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $678,000 in BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 167,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BB. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in BlackBerry during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in BlackBerry by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. 52.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Billy Ho purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.79 per share, for a total transaction of $37,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BB. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Sunday, March 29th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on BlackBerry from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. TD Securities cut BlackBerry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $7.50 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.14.

BlackBerry stock opened at $4.04 on Friday. BlackBerry Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $9.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 14.61% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $291.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackBerry Ltd will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackBerry Limited provides enterprise software and services worldwide. The company offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting services; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade instant messaging solution, as well as BlackBerry Spark Communication services.

