26,405 Shares in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 26,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Herman Y. Li sold 10,172 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $305,770.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,217.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 2,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $125,023.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,664.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,098 shares of company stock valued at $533,193 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EWBC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of East West Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.89.

Shares of EWBC opened at $30.37 on Friday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.55 and a 1-year high of $52.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.59 and a 200 day moving average of $41.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 32.22% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $416.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

