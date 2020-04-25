VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its stake in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 95.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,607 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 297,147 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in VF were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in VF by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,686,741 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,264,360,000 after buying an additional 5,582,527 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of VF in the 4th quarter worth $326,543,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VF by 182.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,771,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $375,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436,579 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in shares of VF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,715,537 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $768,931,000 after acquiring an additional 511,670 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in VF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,380,889 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $435,550,000 after purchasing an additional 165,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Veronica Wu bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.00 per share, with a total value of $35,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,145. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

VFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on VF from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of VF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of VF from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of VF in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of VF in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. VF has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.94.

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $54.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.33. VF Corp has a 52-week low of $45.07 and a 52-week high of $100.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.93.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. VF had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 30.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that VF Corp will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

VF Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

