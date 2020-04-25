Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires Shares of 39,520 Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 39,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 71,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 29,638 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its position in Discovery Inc Series C by 2.9% during the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 86,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 4.4% during the first quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 706,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,384,000 after acquiring an additional 29,670 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 4.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 57,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,958,000. Institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DISCK shares. BidaskClub downgraded Discovery Inc Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Discovery Inc Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Discovery Inc Series C stock opened at $19.14 on Friday. Discovery Inc Series C has a 12 month low of $15.43 and a 12 month high of $31.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.63 and its 200-day moving average is $26.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.56.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.01). Discovery Inc Series C had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

