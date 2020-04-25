Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $701,000 Stock Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 81.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,775 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 33,108 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth about $370,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 12.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,533,709 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $166,591,000 after acquiring an additional 166,811 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 2.5% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6.9% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Falls Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

NYSE MDT opened at $99.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $133.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic PLC has a 52 week low of $72.13 and a 52 week high of $122.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.18.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 41.38%.

In other Medtronic news, CEO Omar Ishrak acquired 8,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $110.87 per share, with a total value of $972,440.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MDT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Guggenheim raised shares of Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Medtronic from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.26.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Read More: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.