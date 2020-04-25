Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PODD. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Insulet by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in Insulet by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 209 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Insulet during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000.

Get Insulet alerts:

In other news, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 1,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.76, for a total transaction of $280,758.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,447 shares in the company, valued at $2,217,970.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 13,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.01, for a total transaction of $2,480,250.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,560 shares in the company, valued at $2,468,055.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,118 shares of company stock valued at $2,945,953. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on PODD. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Insulet from $163.00 to $162.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Insulet in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Insulet from $220.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Insulet from $213.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $203.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,132.39 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.70. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $82.18 and a 1 year high of $219.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $172.56 and a 200-day moving average of $176.82.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $209.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.79 million. Insulet had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 9.56%. As a group, analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

Further Reading: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.