Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys Shares of 6,983 Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners increased its stake in Assurant by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 77,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,181,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Assurant by 799.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 40,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,286,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Surevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 17,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in Assurant by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 195,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,618,000 after purchasing an additional 9,979 shares during the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AIZ shares. ValuEngine downgraded Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Assurant from $151.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Assurant from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

Assurant stock opened at $104.65 on Friday. Assurant, Inc. has a one year low of $76.27 and a one year high of $142.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.66.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 3.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

