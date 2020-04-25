Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes Position in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 69,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. General Electric Co. purchased a new position in Baker Hughes A GE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,673,477,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Baker Hughes A GE during the fourth quarter worth $2,001,790,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE in the 4th quarter valued at $929,649,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE in the 4th quarter worth $824,125,000. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE during the 4th quarter worth $607,815,000. 48.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BHGE opened at $13.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a 12-month low of $20.09 and a 12-month high of $31.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.95.

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

