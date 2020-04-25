Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 266 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Moody’s by 207.4% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,791 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 43,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,409,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 17,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,080,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MCO shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $266.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Moody’s from $240.00 to $234.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Moody’s from $233.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Moody’s from $260.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.00.

Shares of MCO opened at $245.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $164.19 and a 52 week high of $287.25. The stock has a market cap of $44.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.18.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 261.43%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 27.02%.

In related news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 7,673 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.88, for a total transaction of $1,994,059.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,884,330.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.22, for a total value of $165,137.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,513.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,624 shares of company stock worth $14,881,827 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

