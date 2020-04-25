Bank of America Corp DE Sells 3,305 Shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd Inc (NYSE:EHI)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd Inc (NYSE:EHI) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,305 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Western Asset Global High Income Fnd were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EHI. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Western Asset Global High Income Fnd during the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Western Asset Global High Income Fnd in the 4th quarter worth $177,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 10,645 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd by 218.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 30,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 20,794 shares in the last quarter.

Get Western Asset Global High Income Fnd alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 10,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $70,556.50. Insiders bought a total of 1,090,556 shares of company stock valued at $10,985,446 in the last three months.

EHI stock opened at $8.16 on Friday. Western Asset Global High Income Fnd Inc has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $10.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.13 and a 200 day moving average of $9.49.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.85%.

Western Asset Global High Income Fnd Profile

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset Global High Income Fnd Inc (NYSE:EHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Global High Income Fnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Global High Income Fnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.