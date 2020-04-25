Bank of America Corp DE Has $807,000 Stock Holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc (NYSE:BIF)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc (NYSE:BIF) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,413 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.07% of Boulder Growth & Income Fund worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bulldog Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLC now owns 778,051 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $9,173,000 after purchasing an additional 81,166 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL increased its position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 733,035 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $8,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,766,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 121,614 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 12,077 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 121,293 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. 13.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boulder Growth & Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BIF opened at $9.41 on Friday. Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc has a 1 year low of $7.54 and a 1 year high of $11.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.28 and its 200-day moving average is $10.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd.

Boulder Growth & Income Fund Company Profile

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc (NYSE:BIF).

Receive News & Ratings for Boulder Growth & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boulder Growth & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.