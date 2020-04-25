Bank of America Corp DE Acquires New Position in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXY)

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2020

Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 65,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.28% of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 799,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,932,000 after buying an additional 201,971 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $10,788,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,844,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 153,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 44,010 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 4th quarter worth $456,000.

VIXY stock opened at $34.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.75. ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $64.56.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXY)

