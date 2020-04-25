Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 11,539 Shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd (NYSE:MCN)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd (NYSE:MCN) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 123,184 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,539 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 711,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 137,159 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd by 136.6% in the 4th quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,945 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd during the fourth quarter worth $294,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd by 116.5% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 64,768 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 34,855 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 73,390 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE MCN opened at $5.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.19. Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $6.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th.

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd Profile

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Madison Investment Holdings, Inc It is managed by Madison Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

