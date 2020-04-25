Bank of America Corp DE Has $839,000 Stock Position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.08% of Photronics worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Photronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Photronics during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Photronics in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Photronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Photronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAB opened at $11.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $736.51 million, a P/E ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 0.75. Photronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $16.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Photronics had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $159.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Photronics news, Director Joseph A. Fiorita, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total transaction of $36,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 202,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,938,534. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Sunday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

