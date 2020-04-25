Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Stock Holdings in Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OFIX) by 32.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,940 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 8,812 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.09% of Orthofix Medical worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 461.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,758 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Orthofix Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Orthofix Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James F. Hinrichs acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.85 per share, for a total transaction of $268,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,223,661.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon Carl Serbousek acquired 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.48 per share, for a total transaction of $102,892.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,480,509.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OFIX stock opened at $33.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.30. Orthofix Medical Inc has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $57.85. The company has a market capitalization of $636.58 million, a PE ratio of -21.84 and a beta of 0.83.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The medical device company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 6.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $121.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.90 million. On average, research analysts predict that Orthofix Medical Inc will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OFIX has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Orthofix Medical from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine lowered Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Sidoti decreased their price objective on Orthofix Medical from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Orthofix Medical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.33.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc, a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and therapies worldwide. It operates through four segments: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, Biologics, and Orthofix Extremities. The Bone Growth Therapies segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion and are indicated as treatment to enhance fusion success rates in cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal appendicular fractures.

