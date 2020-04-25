Bank of America Corp DE Raises Position in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,972 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.17% of Luxfer worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Luxfer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 529.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 6,601 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Luxfer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Luxfer by 499.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 11,748 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Luxfer by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Luxfer stock opened at $13.84 on Friday. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $26.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $359.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.83, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Luxfer had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The firm had revenue of $99.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.25 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LXFR. B. Riley cut their price objective on Luxfer from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Luxfer in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Luxfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a technology company, which designs, manufactures, and supplies materials, components, and high-pressure gas-containment devices for healthcare, environmental, protection, and specialty end-markets. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments. The Gas Cylinders segment manufactures and markets high-pressure aluminum and composite cylinders, systems, and accessories under the Luxfer Gas Cylinders and Superform brands.

