Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV)

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2020

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,820 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.58% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RFV. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RFV stock opened at $42.36 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF has a one year low of $33.21 and a one year high of $70.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.30.

