Bank of America Corp DE Increases Stock Holdings in BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) by 61.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,797 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in BP Midstream Partners were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BP Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in BP Midstream Partners by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in BP Midstream Partners by 2,026.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 14,771 shares during the period. 42.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BPMP opened at $11.44 on Friday. BP Midstream Partners LP has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $17.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.54. The company has a quick ratio of 11.61, a current ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.07.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. BP Midstream Partners had a net margin of 130.68% and a return on equity of 74.75%. The company had revenue of $35.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that BP Midstream Partners LP will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a $0.347 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. BP Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BP Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine cut BP Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on BP Midstream Partners from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America raised BP Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. BP Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

About BP Midstream Partners

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns an onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, refined product terminalling system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in five offshore crude oil pipeline systems.

