Bank of America Corp DE Has $810,000 Stake in McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) by 542.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 638,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 538,901 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in McEwen Mining were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,259,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 124,098 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 168,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 51,155 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,680,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,351 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 14,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 614,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 74,200 shares during the period. 23.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on MUX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McEwen Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on shares of McEwen Mining in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on McEwen Mining from $3.45 to $3.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th.

Shares of NYSE:MUX opened at $1.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. McEwen Mining Inc has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $2.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.81 and its 200-day moving average is $1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 0.21.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 12.17% and a negative net margin of 51.03%. The firm had revenue of $32.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 million.

McEwen Mining Profile

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

