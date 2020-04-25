Bank of America Corp DE Trims Position in Royce Micro Capital Trust Inc. (NYSE:RMT)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in shares of Royce Micro Capital Trust Inc. (NYSE:RMT) by 41.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 66,472 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.23% of Royce Micro Capital Trust worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RMT. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royce Micro Capital Trust by 454.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 457,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after buying an additional 375,317 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Royce Micro Capital Trust by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,268 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of Royce Micro Capital Trust by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 123,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 8,655 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Royce Micro Capital Trust by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 20,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Royce Micro Capital Trust by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. 26.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RMT opened at $6.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.74. Royce Micro Capital Trust Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $8.96.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

