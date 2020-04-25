Domo Inc (NASDAQ:DOMO) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Domo Inc (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 253.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,793 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.14% of Domo worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Domo by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Domo in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Domo by 309.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Domo in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Domo during the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Domo stock opened at $16.39 on Friday. Domo Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.62 and a fifty-two week high of $39.67. The firm has a market cap of $419.15 million, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.11. Domo had a negative return on equity of 1,396.76% and a negative net margin of 72.47%. The company had revenue of $46.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.94) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Domo Inc will post -3.18 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Domo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Domo from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Domo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Domo from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Domo from $26.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.29.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

