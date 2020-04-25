Bank of America Corp DE Grows Stock Position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV) by 132.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,922 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 108,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 6,269 shares during the period. Paracle Advisors LLC lifted its position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC now owns 11,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new stake in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000.

Shares of BATS:NUMV opened at $21.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.18 and a 200 day moving average of $27.68. NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $25.05 and a 12-month high of $29.85.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.