Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Holdings in Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.43% of Sprott Gold Miners ETF worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth $166,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 92.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 38,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 42,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SGDM opened at $29.61 on Friday. Sprott Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $13.79 and a 12 month high of $30.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.52.

