Bank of America Corp DE Sells 14,627 Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 57.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,627 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,285,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 156,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,286,000 after acquiring an additional 11,142 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in USANA Health Sciences by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,311 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in USANA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $3,158,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $289,000. Institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO G Doug Iiekking sold 1,395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total value of $109,716.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,387.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Guest sold 7,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $615,276.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,077,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,570 shares of company stock worth $1,580,587. Insiders own 45.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USNA opened at $83.78 on Friday. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.01 and a 52 week high of $93.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.38.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.66. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $266.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

USANA Health Sciences declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to repurchase $130.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 9.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on USNA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

