Bank of America Corp DE Sells 83,832 Shares of NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) by 47.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 83,832 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.22% of NN worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in NN by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,042,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,433,000 after buying an additional 5,720 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in NN by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 263,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in NN by 414.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 162,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 131,159 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in NN by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 245,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 36,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in NN by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 397,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 194,876 shares in the last quarter. 89.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut NN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised NN from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Shares of NNBR stock opened at $2.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.32. NN, Inc. has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $11.70.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. NN had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a positive return on equity of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $198.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.38 million. As a group, research analysts expect that NN, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, South America, and internationally. It operates through Autocam Precision Components Group and Precision Engineered Products Group segments.

