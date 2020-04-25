Bank of America Corp DE Sells 3,759 Shares of Delek Logistics Partners LP (NYSE:DKL)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in Delek Logistics Partners LP (NYSE:DKL) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,759 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.11% of Delek Logistics Partners worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DKL. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 6.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,663,000 after purchasing an additional 10,804 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 130.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 153,601 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,909,000 after buying an additional 86,901 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 113,434 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,625,000 after buying an additional 20,652 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,201 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,420 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 21.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DKL opened at $15.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $348.42 million, a P/E ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.78. Delek Logistics Partners LP has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $33.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.00.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $138.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.40 million. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 15.18% and a negative return on equity of 61.17%. As a group, analysts expect that Delek Logistics Partners LP will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 4th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 23.58%. This is a positive change from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 135.63%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DKL. Raymond James cut Delek Logistics Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Delek Logistics Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Delek Logistics Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Delek Logistics Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment consists of assets, including pipelines and trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering and crude oil, intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler and El Dorado refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

