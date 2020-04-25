Odonate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ODT) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in Odonate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ODT) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,690 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.08% of Odonate Therapeutics worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ODT. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 203.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 5,297 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 97.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Odonate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Odonate Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Odonate Therapeutics stock opened at $28.20 on Friday. Odonate Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $43.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $876.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.84.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.11. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Odonate Therapeutics Inc will post -4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Odonate Therapeutics

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.

