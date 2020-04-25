Bank of America Corp DE Has $870,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI UAE Capped ETF (NASDAQ:UAE)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares MSCI UAE Capped ETF (NASDAQ:UAE) by 62.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,885 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.41% of iShares MSCI UAE Capped ETF worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UAE. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI UAE Capped ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI UAE Capped ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $878,000. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in iShares MSCI UAE Capped ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $7,149,000.

Shares of UAE opened at $9.96 on Friday. iShares MSCI UAE Capped ETF has a 12-month low of $8.30 and a 12-month high of $15.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.57.

