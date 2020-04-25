Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Alexander’s were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Alexander’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Alexander’s in the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alexander’s by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 237.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Alexander’s by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 35.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ALX opened at $286.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $283.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $318.95. The company has a current ratio of 15.77, a quick ratio of 15.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. Alexander’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $228.68 and a 12-month high of $394.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.54.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alexander’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Alexander’s Company Profile

Alexander’s, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

